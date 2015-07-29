How Microsoft can reach and keep 1 billion Windows 10 users

Terry Myerson, Microsoft's EVP of Operating Systems, took to the stage at the Build 2015 developer conference to lay down the company's cards on how it will convince 1 billion users to get on the Windows 10 train in the next two to three years.

To get anywhere near that goal, Microsoft will first need to secure a hefty level of developer support. So, it was a step in the right direction to hear that Windows 10 apps can be built using already-developed content coded in Java and C++ for Android and Objective C for the iOS ecosystem. But that alone won't attract 1 billion users: Windows 10 needs not just one but several killer apps of its own to reach 1 billion users, and more importantly, to keep them on the platform for years to come.

It's hard to predict exactly how developers will leverage Microsoft's new operating system to help build an audience that amounts to 1/7th the Earth's population. And of course, Microsoft is going to need much more than apps to get to that number.

The company has already given us an exciting glimpse of what is possible with Windows 10, such as HoloLens and Xbox One game streaming. But I have a few thoughts to add on that could help Microsoft on the road to 1 billion users for Windows 10.