Socceroos vs Nepal: how to watch the World Cup qualifier for free

It’s almost kick-off time, with the Socceroos set to face Nepal on Saturday, June 12 at 2am AEST. The Australian side have all but guaranteed themselves a place in the next round of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup.

Australia are comfortably placed at the top of the leaderboard with 18 points after securing six wins back-to-back – now they’ll be looking to make it seven in a row. The Socceroos most recently defeated Chinese Taipei 5-1 on June 8.

The Socceroos have two more games ahead of them, including tonight’s match against Nepal (June 12 at 2am AEST) and finally Jordan on June 16 at 5am AEST. At the very least, they’ll require two draws to progress to the next stage of qualifiers.

With Nepal only claiming two wins from their past six games, Australia appear to be in good shape to claim another victory today. Second-placed Jordan are more likely to be the tougher team for the Socceroos next week.

If you’re keen to catch the action, we’ve laid out how you can watch the Socceroos World Cup Qualifiers from Australia live and free.

Socceroos World Cup Qualifiers: how to watch online for free

There are a number of ways to watch the Socceroos in their World Cup Qualifiers, including SBS, Foxtel’s Fox Sports and Kayo Sports. However, if it's a free watch you're after, then SBS On Demand or Kayo Freebies is the place to be.

All of the Socceroos World Cup Qualifying matches will be streamed live and free on Kayo Freebies, which is a no-cost tier on the sports streaming service.

The free subscription option has a selection of live and on-demand sports, shows and documentaries that will be available to all Australians for free, including select Matildas matches and the A-League finals to name a few.

While Kayo Freebies will get you access to Australia’s qualifying matches, you’ll need a paid subscription to watch other countries make their play for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

A basic Kayo Sports subscription costs AU$25 a month, which includes simultaneous streams on two screens. And if you’re looking to watch on more devices, the premium package will give you three screens for AU$35 a month. For more details, see below.

Kayo Sports | 14-day free trial, then AU$25 a month Kayo’s basic package will let you live stream and catch up on over 50 sports on two devices at the same time. You’ll have access to Kayo’s features such as SplitView, and you can cancel any time as there’s no lock-in contract.View Deal

Socceroos World Cup Qualifiers: how to watch from outside Australia

While most of us aren’t doing much travelling at the moment, if you are an Aussie currently abroad who wants to catch the free coverage on SBS On Demand or Kayo Freebies, you’ll discover that access is geo-blocked.

It’s not unsurpassable, as you could try using a VPN to set the IP address of your laptop, phone or tablet back to one in Australia and watch as if you were in the country. TechRadar’s top VPN recommendation is ExpressVPN.

Socceroos World Cup Qualifiers: fixtures



Nepal vs Australia: Saturday, June 12 at 2am AEST

Australia vs Jordan: Wednesday, June 16 at 5am AEST