Should I buy the B&O PLAY by Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H5 Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones?

The bottom line:

Time for an upgrade? If you're tired of the middling sound quality of your current headphones, then the B&O PLAY by Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H5 Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones are certainly worth their money. Their high-end wireless technology means you can listen to anything, anywhere on any device without compromising on an immersive sound experience.

If you rarely listen to music on the go, then these headphones might not be a sound investment. But if you’re commuting to work every day, these are sure to pack a real punch compared to your bog-standard pair of Apple or Android headphones.

Everything you need to know about the B&O PLAY by Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H5 Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones

Okay, so let's start with the most important thing – the audio. These headphones deliver an exceptional listening experience whatever your taste in music may be, with a frequency range of 20 to 20,000Hz. The crystal clear sound is only optimised by the ability to customise the headphones to your listening preferences through seven different ear tips including standard silicone ones or specially designed sport tips which protect from sweat. This not only improves sound quality but maximised comfort – something commuters and runners alike will be pleased to hear – but you’ll also be able to download the corresponding Beoplay app to further customise your listening experience.

Efficiency at its best

The B&O PLAY by Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H5 Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones are designed with comfort and ease in mind, which is why they have a sleek and slim design that features magnetic earbuds that automatically click together to secure around your neck whilst out and about, and they are dust and splash resistant making them the best wireless headphones for exercise and commuting.

Now we know what you’re thinking: what’s the battery life on these things? The B&O PLAY by Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H5 Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones have a surprisingly impressive battery life of up to 5 hours, and you’ll also get an easy to use charging cube so you can quickly regain juice in just a couple of hours.

Sound and style you’ll love

Users don’t just love these headphones for their sound quality. Unlike some other headphones which are chunky and get tangled easily, the B&O PLAY by Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H5 Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones are lightweight at just 18g, easy to carry with an accompanying pouch and come in a range of stylish colours including black, moss green and dusty pink.