Samsung's 2019 QLED TVs will feature AMD Radeon Freesync and iTunes

After hiding them away in a private screening room at this year’s CES, Samsung is finally ready to show its next-generation QLED TVs to the public.

To that end, you can expect four new series of 2019 QLED TVs – the Q90, Q80, Q70 and Q60 – to offer 4K HDR support as well as totally new features like AMD Radeon FreeSync support via Samsung’s Real Game Enhancer feature and a dedicated iTunes app on the Tizen store.

Like last year, you can expect Bixby to make a reappearance on the 2019 QLED series as well as a larger selection of Ambient Mode content.

In terms of screen sizes, this year’s models will (unsurprisingly) be bigger than any year previously with all four series sporting 65-, 75- and 82-inch screen variants - though, if you’re looking for something smaller, the Q70 will be available in 49- and 55-inches while the Q60 drops all the way down to 43-inches.

Here's a full breakdown of the prices for this year's models, based on information from Samsung's US website:

Samsung Q60 QLED TV: $1,799.99 (65-inch), $1,199.99 (55-inch)

Samsung Q70 QLED TV: $2,199.99 (65-inch)

Samsung Q90 QLED TV: $3,499.99 (65-inch)

Unfortunately, no UK or AU pricing has been announced yet.

Plus tech TV buffs will appreciate

While the new TVs are pretty feature-heavy, Samsung has introduced a few crucial upgrades on the display side like adding Direct Full Array lighting to its mid-range Q70 this year alongside the Q80 and Q90 (a.k.a. the 8FN and Q9FN equivalents for this year).

There's also a new technology called ‘Ultra Viewing Angle’ now found on the Q90 and Q80 restructures the TV’s panels to reduce glare and enhance colors at wider viewing angles. We hope it will help make LCD-LED TVs more competitive with OLED when it comes to viewing them off-axis.

Other new additions include AirPlay 2 support – a huge boon for Apple aficionados – and a far-field microphone-equipped remote that will allow you to use voice commands from anywhere in the room.

Speaking of voice commands, we can’t forget Bixby support (although we wish that we could) that will also be available on this year’s QLED TVs.

Samsung has yet to announce release date for the TVs, but pre-orders are available starting today at Samsung's website.