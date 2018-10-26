Samsung Galaxy S10 could arrive in six different colors

In September, Samsung CEO DJ Koh told the media to expect “very significant” design changes in the Samsung Galaxy S10 , and the latest rumors are doing their best to support his statement.

A recent tweet from reliable leaker @OnLeaks has suggested that part of that makeover will be a new array of color options. Specifically, Samsung’s new flagship has been reportedly finalized as arriving with Black, Grey, Blue, Red, Green and Yellow variants.

According to my sources, Black, Grey, Blue, Red, Green and Yellow have been locked as final #GalaxyS10 color options... pic.twitter.com/QyER0WakszOctober 25, 2018

Location, location, location

As has always been the case, there’s no guarantee that all color options will be available in every region, or even if these are actually the final colors (this is a leak, after all), but there is precedence.

The current flagship line, the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus, is available in six colors as well, albeit with the same caveat of region and carrier exclusivity, so there’s no reason to doubt OnLeaks’ claim.