Samsung Galaxy Note 9 could be cheaper than expected

Until now the main UK price rumor for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 put it at roughly £950 (around $1,225/AU$1,650) for the 128GB model and £1,150 (roughly $1,500/AU$2,000) for the 512GB version, but a new leak suggests it might not be quite so harsh on the wallet after all.

Reputable leaker Roland Quandt has tweeted that the UK price of the 128GB Galaxy Note 9 will be £899 (around $1,160/AU$1,560) and the price of the 512GB model will be £1,099 (roughly $1,420/AU$1,910).

Now, that’s not a huge difference, but it’s still nice to see that the phone might be less than we thought, and these prices are almost certainly more accurate than the earlier leak, as Quandt was responsible for that as well but listed the prices as approximate, while this time he sounds sure.

Image 1 of 6 Credit: Winfuture / @rquandt Image 2 of 6 Credit: Winfuture / @rquandt Image 3 of 6 Credit: Winfuture / @rquandt Image 4 of 6 Credit: Winfuture / @rquandt Image 5 of 6 Credit: Winfuture / @rquandt Image 6 of 6 Credit: Winfuture / @rquandt

Getting ahead of the announcement

And that’s not the only Note 9 news, as marketing materials – which look like they may be used during the announcement event – have also now leaked on Winfuture.

We can’t be certain that these are genuine, especially as they don’t actually reveal anything that hasn’t already been rumored, but they look convincing enough.

The images highlight the Bluetooth-enabled S Pen, the ability to hook the phone up to a monitor for a PC-like experience with a single cable, and various camera skills, such as its ability to adapt the settings based on what you’re shooting and alert you to imperfect photos.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is being announced on August 9 and we’ll be there, bringing you all the news as it happens, but don’t be surprised if some of these images make an appearance.

Via PocketNow and SamMobile