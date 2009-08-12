Leyio firmware update opens up the iPod

Leyio's new firmware update works with Apple's iPod - allowing you to share your tunes easier than ever before

The strangely named pocket personal sharing device 'Leyio' is set to get a firmware update early in September, allowing users to share their music off their iPods far easier than ever before.

While TechRadar was initially mildly baffled about the utility (not to mention value for money) of Leyio's £130 data-sharing pod, we have started to carry the device around with us for quick and easy data-sharing of music, music, music, music, music and more music (oh, and some Word and PowerPoint documents and other work things, on the odd occasion!).

So the fact that we will soon be able to swiftly swap 16GB of our iPod library with our mates using the Leyio comes as an unexpected and much welcome bonus.

Indeed, perhaps Leyio's biggest USP – the fact that it features the option to swap your data with others using a clever flick of the wrist movement that utilises "ultra-wide band" technology for short-range high-bandwidth communications through the air.

You can see more on the forthcoming Leyio iPod upgrade over on YouTube where the company's "September firmware update" is demonstrated.



UWB laptops and mobiles

TechRadar spoke to Franck Gaheneau, Managing Director at Leyio, about the future of Ultra Wide Broadband (UWB) technology, which he agrees is still "in its infancy."

However, he is quick to add that "the potential for this technology is far-reaching" and "whilst Leyio is currently the only commercial device to feature this technology the benefits it offers could see it incorporated into other, everyday, mobile devices in the future.

"Devices such as mobile phones currently rely on Bluetooth which has a limited transfer speed and drains battery power very quickly. Being able to flick data from one phone to another at high speed using UWB would make the sharing of photos and contact details a lot quicker and simpler and would encourage people to share their digital lives more freely.

"Laptops could also potentially benefit from UWB technology. Currently they rely on Bluetooth or Wi-Fi which both have their limitations, namely battery life," added the Leyio boss.

"UWB would allow portable devices to communicate with one another at relatively high speeds whilst helping to conserve battery life, an important consideration in today's increasingly mobile society. Obviously the 'flick' action for sharing wouldn't be quite as practical for a laptop though!"

TechRadar looks forward to finding out more about which laptop and mobile manufacturers are currently developing devices to make use of UWB tech. Stay tuned for updates on this front, as ever.