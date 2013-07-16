Foxtel Go grows into Samsung, PC and Mac

Get your fix of Wizards of Waverly Place on the go!

Last year, Foxtel launched its Go app for the iPad, which allowed Foxtel customers to watch certain channels on their tablet. Foxtel later extended this to the iPhone, as well as adding more channels.

Today, the pay-TV service announced that it will now have Foxtel Go apps available for a number of Samsung devices, as well as PC and Mac compatibility, making your Foxtel subscription a little more portable.

Foxtel also announced that it now has 59 live channels and over 50 channels for on demand catch up viewing, including Disney, National Geographic, Channel V, Fox8, SoHo, Lifestyle, Speed and a handful of sports channels.

Here is a current list of compatible devices: Samsung Galaxy S3, Galaxy Note 2 or Galaxy Note 10.1 running Android 4.1 Jelly Bean or higher; a PC running Windows XP and Internet Explorer 8 or higher; Mac OS X Snow Leopard 10.6. Mac OS X Lion 10.7 with Safari version 5; or an iPad, iPad mini, iPhone 4, iPhone 4S or iPhone 5 running iOS 5.0 or higher, as well as the 5th-gen iPod Touch.

Along with these devices, you'll of course need a Foxtel subscription to view the relevant channels and make the most of Foxtel Go.

