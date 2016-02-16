The GrammyCam was a horrible idea - here are the pictures to prove it

This year's Grammys were full of controversy (should Taylor Swift have won Album of the Year?), but I think one thing we can all agree on is that we should never see the GrammyCam again. Ever.

I'm sure it sounded great in production meetings. I imagine someone from the marketing team said, "Let's put GoPros inside the award statues so the audience at home can see WHAT IT'S LIKE to be a winner onstage," and then everyone in the room stood up and applauded.

But in reality what we're left with is wobbly, unflattering views of some of music's biggest names, and honestly even they're not that interesting to look at.

About 2% of the footage is enjoyable (Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes exudes pure joy), but the majority has a found-footage quality that isn't easy to watch. Mercifully, it's also very short.

The good stuff is few and far between. What we're left with is unflattering from-below angles, a lot of Bruno Mars chest and a faux shocked expression from Swift (though maybe she was legit surprised to find a camera in her statue).

You can check out the GrammyCam clips for yourself over at the Grammy Awards YouTube channel, but I've gathered some of the best of the worst shots from the videos below. I wouldn't be surprised if the Grammys decide to do it again in an attempt "connect the fans," but I hope it watches the footage it captured and decides against it. It's best for everyone.

A split-second of joy caught on camera

Whose arm is that?

TSwift was 'shocked' to win

The view from Swift's statue