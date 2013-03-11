Pentax to launch APS-C compact, cheaper than Nikon's?

The latest gossip suggests that Pentax is on the verge of launching a compact camera with an APS-C format sensor, similar to the recently introduced Nikon Coolpix A.

The Coolpix A has only been official for a matter of days, but the rumour mill has already started generating whispers of what the rest of the industry might introduce to compete.

Although competition already exists in the shape of the Fujifilm X100 and the full-frame Sony RX1, it's a pretty small market. Now, rumours are suggesting that Pentax will be the next company to introduce an ultra-premium model.

Little is known about the spec of the camera, but it has been suggested that the retail price will be significantly cheaper than the Nikon Coolpix A's, which is set to be around £1,000/$1,100.

This could have the effect of driving down the price of the Coolpix A, and perhaps also the Fuji X100S, which retails for around £1,099/$1,299.

Pentax or Ricoh?

It has also been suggested that the Pentax APS-C format compact could actually be the Ricoh GR Digital V. Ricoh acquired Pentax in 2011, but as of yet, there's been very little product collaborations between the two companies.

So far, Ricoh's GR premium cameras have featured 1/1.7 inch sensors, the same size as found in many other similar compacts, such as the Canon G15 or Nikon P7100. It was rumoured earlier in the year that the next iteration of the GR series would feature a thicker body design to incorporate the larger sensor - aside from that, little is known.

Pentax introduced its MX-1 premium compact at the start of the year. Its large, boxy design only incorporates a 1/1.7 inch sensor, so it would be interesting to see how the designers would build something with a larger sensor.

