Panasonic announces new Lumix cameras

Aside from announcing the range-topping Lumix LX5, Panasonic has also announced four more cameras for the Lumix range, the FZ40, FZ100, FX700 and TS10.

The ever-popular Lumix camera range has now been boosted by five new models, with Panasonic keen to build on the success of its digital cameras.

The FZ duo – the FZ40 and FZ100 – are described by Panasonic as 'feature-packed, hybrid digital cameras' and both feature a 24x zoom lenses and offer 14.1 megapixel photos.

The FZ100, however, offers high-speed burst shooting and 1080p video recording, while the FZ40 offers 720p.

"Panasonic is excited to be introducing its first full hybrid camera with MOS sensor – pursuing a higher level in resolution, sensitivity and speed," said Panasonic's David Brigantion the FZ100.

"This new highly-functioning MOS sensor can record high-quality 1080 full AVCHD video, making it the ideal hybrid camera for both the casual shooter and the seasoned professional."

The FZ100 will retail at $499 (c£327), and the FZ40 $399 (c£261) in August when it arrives for the US market, with a UK release date and price yet to be revealed.

The FX700 offers a MOS sensor, 3 inch touchscreen and full 1080p video recording and is priced at $399 (c£261), and last up is the ruggedized 14.1MP Lumix TS10 (water-proof, shock freeze and dust proof) which will cost $249 (c£163).