NSW jacks up the demerit points for phone use while driving

It might be time to upgrade your car's head unit to an Apple Carplay or Android Auto system, especially if you live in NSW. From early 2016, the number of demerit points given to drivers caught using their phones will jump from three points to four.

Plus, during the Christmas holiday period of double demerits, drivers will lose six points for fondling a phone while driving.

According to the SMH, the news comes from NSW Roads Minister Duncan Gay, who claimed the strategy was designed to try and save lives by trying to stop people distracting themselves while their focus should be on the road.

It's a commendable endeavour – with the prevalence of advanced head units and even cheaper Bluetooth car kits, there's no reason to touch a phone while driving to take a call.