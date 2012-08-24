Today's deal: Logic-3 i-Station Tower for iPhone and iPod for just £24.50

The i-Station Tower from Logic-3 is a feature-packed three-piece micro stereo speaker system and alarm clock radio for iPhone or iPod, which also features internet radio, calendar, event reminders and weather information once you've downloaded the free Logic3 i-Station app.

The i-Station Tower is a multi-functional speaker system with a wealth of features and can be stacked into a convenient tower to save space or used as a traditional three-piece design to enhance the stereo sound.

The i-Station Tower app adds additional functions including an enhanced alarm clock with sleep mode, weather, voice message, calendar, EQ setting, music player, nature sounds, photo album, slideshow and internet radio.

Head over to TechRadar Deals to take advantage of this offer, but hurry as there are only 100 systems available.

