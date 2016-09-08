This iPhone 7 adapter lets you charge and listen to music at the same time

Apple killed the headphone jack with the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, but included a pair of Lightning-enabled EarPods and a headphone adapter in the box. There's just one problem: how do you change and listen to music with just one Lightning port on your phone?

Belkin has a solution and - you guessed it - it's another adapter. The $40 (£35, AU$60) Lightning Audio + Charge RockStar adapter (what a mouthful) splits the iPhone 7's single Lightning port into two.

Still, if you want to charge and listen to headphones with a 3.5mm jack, you'll need to plug the iPhone 7's 3.5mm adapter into Belkin's adapter in an unholy cluster of dongles.

Hey now, you're a...

Audiophiles will be happy to know that Belkin's RockStar adapter supports up to 24-bit/48 kHz lossless audio, though it's a shame it doesn't support Hi-Res Audio's 24-bit/96 kHz minimum requirements. This is more Apple's limitation for the Lightning connector than it is Belkin's fault.

The RockStar adapter will work with any device running iOS 10, so you can use your fancy Lightning EarPods with your iPad. It'll also support up to 12W of power for charging up power hungry iPad Pro tablets.

The Belkin Lightning Audio + Charge RockStar adapter will be available October 10 online and in Apple's retail stores.