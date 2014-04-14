The iPhone 6 could be a lot more expensive than the 5S

Apple is looking to raise the price of the iPhone 6 by quite a stretch, according to a report from someone in the know.

The word comes from Jefferies analyst Peter Misek who claims that Apple has been negotiating with mobile carriers about raising the iPhone 6 price by $100 (around £60, AU$106), instead of keeping the price consistent with the last model as it normally tends to do.

So far though, he said, the carriers haven't been too receptive of the idea. Misek speculates that Apple may still get some on board due to an iPhone 6 being the only "headline-worthy high-end phone" to launch this year.

But that's just conjecture on Misek's part. Apple already charges a premium for its handsets so we imagine carriers will push very hard to stop the prices being raised any higher.

Sizing up the enemy

Talk of two iPhone 6 variants - a 4.7-inch and a 5.5-inch - persists, so it's possible that Apple is just looking to up the price on the larger handset, although rumours right now suggests only the smaller will debut in September - with the bigger sibling arriving later down the line.

The long-awaited Apple iWatch is also expected to arrive in September. Could Apple be pricing the iPhone 6 higher to keep the iWatch price down (after all, we expect the wearable to be a companion to the next iPhone)? Who knows...

