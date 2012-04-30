Sky Go for Samsung Galaxy Note and ICS handsets 'in the next few weeks'

The Sky Go Android app is going through the final stages of testing and should be ready for more handsets in the next couple of weeks.

This is according to a TechRadar source, who reckons a number of Samsung handsets will be added to the Sky Go roster and it will also be available for ICS-enabled devices.

Sky has done a decent job with Sky Go on Android, but drip-feeding the app on to only Samsung and HTC handsets isn't ideal. Dig a little deeper, though, and there seems to be a good reason for this.

Sky can't port Sky Go on to a handset which has HDMI out as it would breach its broadcasting contract. It also has to deal with varying screen resolutions and media players – so it is offering the app to select phones that fall within these constraints.

ICS enabled

It seems that Sky is offering it up to ICS-enabled handsets soon, though, as well as two more Samsung devices.

"Sky has begun testing the app for the Galaxy Nexus and are hopeful it will be out for the Nexus and ICS enabled handsets (Including Galaxy Note) in the next couple of weeks," explained our source.

Interestingly, the Galaxy Note Ice Cream Sandwich upgrade had been delayed until Q2, but as we are now in Q2 we may well see this very soon.

This is the same source that tipped us off on the initial release date of Sky Go for Android – although Sky did actually release the app a few days earlier than the date we were given.