Samsung Galaxy S4 Active shows up in range of new colours

We're pretty certain to be seeing the Samsung Galaxy S4 Active at the pseudo-mysterious 'Galaxy and Ativ' event in London later this month, and more colours are now emerging.

It's obviously super-easy to change the hue of a device with any version of Photoshop, but we'd expect to see the black version of the device – and that teal colouring looks pretty neat too.

The black version has been pegged as only coming to AT&T in the US, but that seems really unlikely seeing as it's the colour that should be launched as the worldwide flagship.

Show off

Good ol' tipster @evleaks is responsible for the unveiling of the two pictures of the forthcoming handsets, which corroborates the fact it will share many similarities with the original Galaxy S4.

One of the big questions is whether there will be a removable battery and microSD slot – and while it doesn't look obvious, we'd expect something like the screw that holds the cover on the Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2 to be concealing these goodies.

You won't have to wait too long to find out what's going to be announced at the Early's Court event – in the meantime, why not take a look at our Galaxy S4 review and work out what all the fuss is about – and whether that fragile little phone needs a bit of toughening up.

