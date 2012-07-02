Samsung and Google prep attack against Apple

Mobile patent disputes are reaching new heights, as Samsung and Google are reportedly teaming up to lash back at Apple.

Samsung has already said it plans to appeal last week's court ruling that determined to have the Galaxy Nexus banned in the U.S., but an appeal may only be the beginning.

According to The Korea Times, Samsung is pulling Google into its legal battle to seek royalties for patents which it alleges Apple infringes upon.

"It's too early to comment on our game plan (with Google) in the legal battle; but we will do our best to get more royalties from Apple, which has benefited from our technology," a Samsung insider told The Korea Times.

Bad news for Jelly Bean

Google has its own stake in the case, so its involvement isn't entirely out of line.

The Galaxy Nexus is set to become the first handset to run the latest version of Android, named Jelly Bean. If upheld, Apple's ban would make for a rocky start to Android 4.1, possibly delaying the launch of the OS past its planned July arrival.

Last month Apple and Samsung were said to have entered 'peace talks' to settle the dispute, but those obviously have been a failure.

As the Samsung insider added when speaking with The Korea Times: "The fight is becoming more dramatic and the possibility of a truce in the form of a cross-licensing deal, seems to be becoming likely."