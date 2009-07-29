Orange offers free mobile music streaming

Orange has announced its new Monkey deal for Pay As You Go customers, giving users streamed music for free.

Those of you unwilling to part with cash each month for a monthly contract can now get free music from Universal Music as part of the new offer, in a deal in association with 4Music.

Users can access their account at www.orange.co.uk/monkey (remember the animal theme Orange are plugging away with?) and choose from the Universal back catalogue to create a playlist.

Share the love

They can then share that playlist with other Orange buddies or post it to Facebook in order to show off just how impressive their taste is in music.

Orange says: "The free music element of the package fulfils an untapped market that is looking for a low cost, easy access music service without users having to worry about download costs or the functionality of their handset."

However, Orange has also put together eight pre-defined playlists that allow users to listen to different genres without the annoyance of having to turn on a PC.

In addition to the deal, a £10 top up gives you 300 free texts and free music. £20 gives you 600 texts and £30 gives you 1,000 texts on PAYG.