LG L90 roll-out begins but you're probably still in for a wait

The LG L90 only appeared the other day at MWC but it's already on its way to stores.

At least, it is if you live in Russia and the surrounding countries, as the handset will land over there starting this week.

The rest of us might have to wait a little bit longer, but hopefully not too long as the press release states that the L90 will be arriving in "other markets around the world" just as soon as it's finished launching in eastern Europe.

Priced to move

When it does arrive, the LG L90 has a 4.7-inch 960 x 540 display, a 1.2GHz quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of built in storage and an 8MP camera.

It also runs Android 4.4 KitKat, so it's up to date on that front, and it includes LG's new Knock Code feature which allows users to turn the screen on and unlock the phone through a combination of taps.

We gave the L90 a test drive at MWC and were impressed by the build quality and performance, but felt the screen resolution was a little on the low side - check out the full hands on here.

We're waiting to hear back from networks about pricing for the L90, but it looks as though the SIM-free handset will land at around £209.99, or at least that's what Clove has it up for pre-order at - that translates to around $350 or AU$400.

It's also launching into an increasingly crowded market, with the likes of the Motorola Moto G and Sony Xperia M2 sure to provide stiff competition. Can it stand out? You'll have to wait for our full LG L90 review to find out.