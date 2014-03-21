iPhone 6 won't go after Galaxy S5 and Xperia Z2 with its camera

We have the 16MP Samsung Galaxy S5, 20.7MP Sony Xperia Z2 and the 41MP Nokia Lumia 1020, so surely Apple has to respond in 2014 and give that 8MP camera a bump? Well, apparently not.

The folks over at Apple Insider have spoken to "people familiar with the matter", and they're saying that the Cupertino firm will stick with the 8MP lens on the iPhone 6.

You've got to go all the way back to 2010 and the iPhone 4 to find an Apple handset which doesn't sport an 8MP camera, with the 4S, 5, 5S and 5C all donning the same megapixel rating on their rears.

More than just megapixel

However, as budding photographers will tell you, the quality of a camera isn't purely decided on its megapixel count.

Apple's iSight Camera technology and the firm's boosting of pixel size has seen significant improvements in each iteration of the iPhone.

If Apple was to keep with the 8MP lens we can be relatively confident that the iPhone 6 will still take better snaps than the iPhone 5S, which in turn takes better photos than the 5C (which has exactly the same camera tech as the 5).

The iPhone 6 is expected to launch in the second half of 2014, with numerous rumours tipping a larger screen, unbreakable display and possibly a 13MP rear camera - which clearly clashes with this latest report.

