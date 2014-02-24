In pictures: HTC Desire 816

When the New HTC One just days away, it might seem an odd time for the company to start making a big song and dance about a new mid-ranger.

But when HTC is on stage at MWC telling you that the One line - that's the HTC One flagship, the Max and the Mini - is its biggest selling product line ever, you begin to understand why.

Ok, the HTC Desire 816 doesn't have the most catchy name. But there's plenty we love about it already. Unfortunately we weren't able to get our fingers on one, but that didn't stop us from getting a few pictures of the phone's first proper appearance in the wild.

The Desire 816's 5.5-inch screen is 720p and from what we could see of it, looks nice and sharp for the size.

The front of the phone still has that nice HTC One look, however the back of the phone seems to have taken some inspiration from the iPhone 5C in both colour and curved design.

It's shiny. Very shiny. And the plasticky design won't please everyone, but it looks a lot more premium in look than it sounds on paper.

Poking out from that shell on the back is a 13MP camera, while a 5MP snapper adorns the front. Unfortunately it has ditched the Ultrapixel camera of the One and One Max. Shame.

But the front of the 816 also packs some dual HTC Boomsound speakers for those spontaneous disco emergencies.

Meanwhile, on the inside you've got a quad-core 1.6GHz Snapdragon 400 chip, 8GB of storage and 1.5GB of RAM - but you'll have to wait for our hands on review before we can put the whole package to the test.

HTC hasn't announced a price for the phone yet but we expect to see it go up competitively against other mid-rangers on the market.

We're hoping to get our hands on a working sample as soon as possible (and well before the phone's global release date of April), and will bring you our hands on impressions the moment we do.