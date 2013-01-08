Huawei Ascend W1 Windows Phone sneaks out at CES

While the CES 2013 press conference was all about Android, the expected Huawei W1 Windows Phone was unveiled on the sly, and has now been confirmed by the brand.

The Windows Phone 8-powered handset comes with a superbly uninteresting spec list, which thankfully has been dubbed 'entry-level' on the pricing scale to avoid being plopped in the also-rans bin.

Update: O2 will be the first to range the phone in the UK, with the Huawei Ascend W1 release date of Q1, and we're trying to get more information for other territories. The key info here is still the price, so here's hoping it could perhaps even turn up for under £150.

The Ascend W1 it comes with the aforementioned WP8 (with the new update to improve stability, dubbed Portico) as well as 512MB of RAM – which makes sense, given that it's only got a WVGA resolution 4-inch screen.

Please let it be a cheaper phone

What else makes the Ascend W1 special? Well, there's only 4GB of onboard storage, but the addition of a microSD card slot at least means you can chuck some more in there if you so wish.

A 5MP camera and LED flash is the minimum we'd expect here, and the likes of NFC and a dual core 1.2GHz Qualcomm MSM 8230 CPU should provide adequate grunt under the hood.

The 1950mAh battery should be enough to keep you chugging along throughout the day (something Huawei is dubbing 'best in class', but it pales compared to the masses of juice plugged into the likes of the Android-powered Ascend D2.

In short, we can see this phone not making waves anywhere in the world unless you're after a really budget handset – come on Huawei, where's the super Windows Phone we all want to see?