Is this the LG Nexus 5?

As we feel the effects of the Samsung Galaxy S4 comedown, we're wondering what the next phone to grab our attention might be. It seems the answer might have just landed in the shape of the next Google Nexus – aka the Nexus 5.

An image, sent to Android and Me by an anonymous source claiming to work for Google, shows what the phone might look like. Like the Nexus 4, it appears that the successor will also be made by LG.

Alongside the handset - codenamed 'Megalodon' – were a bunch of specifications. The phone will allegedly come with a 5.2-inch, 1920 x 1080 OLED display, 2.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor and 3GB of RAM.

However, LG has been openly resistant in the past to the idea of using OLED displays in its phones, casting some doubt on these alleged specs. Furthermore, the 3GB or RAM is slightly suspicious, considering the usual even-number format when it comes to memory.

We, for one, welcome our new Megalodon overlord

A 16MP rear camera with 4K video recording and a front-facing 2.1MP camera with 1080p video capture will apparently also be on board - as will some front stereo speakers and some form of gesture-based controls.

According to the mysterious source, we can expect the phone, which will come in 16, 32 and 64GB storage versions, to be released in October 2013.

Yes, it could all be nonsense - read trolling - but we're remaining cautiously optimistic that this is the direction Google is heading down for the fifth Nexus.