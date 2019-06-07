Pakistan vs Sri Lanka live stream: how to watch today's Cricket World Cup 2019 from anywhere

Buoyed by their shock win against Cricket World Cup 2019 hosts England on Monday, Pakistan head to Bristol today to take on a Sri Lankan side that are also fresh from a win in their last match. No matter where you are in the world you can watch the match by using our guide below to getting a Pakistan vs Sri Lanka live stream.

Live stream Pakistan vs Sri Lanka - where and when Today's match, takes place at Bristol County Ground, the regular home of Gloucestershire County Cricket Club, where a capacity crowd of 17,500 is expected. Play begins at 10.30am BST. For viewers in Pakistan the game starts at 2.30pm Pakistan standard time, while Sri Lanka fans can cheer on their side from 3pm IST. For Antipodean viewers that's an evening start of 7.30pm ACT.

Pakistan not only upset the odds by beating tournament favourites England at Trent Bridge on Monday, but the win also saw them end a wretched 11-match losing streak. The Green Shirts managed to defend their total of 348/8 as the hosts fell short by 14 runs during a tense finale. Pakistan’s batsmen look revitalised, with Mohammad Hafeez the standout player hitting 84 from 62 balls. Veteran bowlers Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir also played a major role in the shock win by sharing five wickets.

The Lions will also go into the game with renewed confidence, having bounced back from their humbling opening defeat by New Zealand with a battling win over Afghanistan. Despite the victory, the performance wouldn’t have allayed concerns over Sri Lanka’s batsmen, who were bowled out for the second game in succession.

Another fascinating Cricket World Cup game awaits, and its one you’ll be able to watch with ease from anywhere in the world if you follow our Pakistan vs Sri Lanka live stream guide below.

Watch a Cricket World Cup 2019 live stream from outside your country

If you're in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, US or India and looking to find out how to watch the match, we've got all the details about the broadcaster in your region below.

If you're away from home country and looking to tune in you'll likely to find you won't be able to thanks to geo-blocking. Thankfully there's a way to alleviate that frustration. By using a VPN you'll be able to watch the game safely without having to take a chance on an illegal feed from a website that's likely infested with malware.

How to watch the cricket in Pakistan

Pakistan-based cricket fans appear to have two options for watching World Cup Cricket games. You can tune in on Sony Ten or on the state-owned PTV Sports. The match is due to start at 2.30pm in Pakistan.

How to stream Pakistan vs Sri Lanka live in the UK

Sky Sports holds the sole rights for live broadcasts of all the 2019 Cricket World Cup matches in the UK, meaning you'll need to be a subscriber in order to watch play from today's game and the rest of the action from this year's tournament. If you want to watch this summer's cricket carnival but don't fancy committing to a satellite subscription, then Sky's Now TV service is a great alternative. Grab a Sports Pass for a day (£8.99), a week (£14.99) or sign up for the entirety of the World Cup and the forthcoming Ashes by grabbing Now's special offer giving you all Sky Sports channels for £25 per month for the next four months Not in the UK for this game? If you're away from Blighty you can still watch Sky or Now TV's coverage by grabbing yourself a VPN and streaming as if you were sat back at home.

How to stream 2019 Cricket World Cup online in India

Star India/Star Sports are the official broadcaster of the 2019 Cricket World Cup in India and will be showing every game live. If you don't want to be tied to a Star Sports subcription, then you can sign up for over-the-top Hotstar streaming service costing either ₹299 (around $3) for a month or ₹999 ($14) for an entire year. Play between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is due to begin at 3pm New Delhi time. If you're using any of the two options mentioned above and you're outside of India, then make use of our VPN guide above to watch the match as if you were at home.

How to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: live stream in Australia

The main go-to option for fans looking to watch today's match and the rest of the World Cup is via a Fox Sports subscription. If you don't fancy weighing yourself down with that sort of commitment, then a Kayo Sports Basic Package for $25 per month (for two devices simultaneously) or a Kayo Sports Premium Package for $35 per month (three devices) may suit you better. Both packages will allow you to watch all of the World Cup, but without the need to be tied into a long contract. You'll of course need a VPN if you're intending to watch the Australian coverage from overseas. Play is due to commence at 7.30pm AEST today.

How to watch the game in New Zealand live stream

As is the case with the UK, Sky has have snapped up exclusive rights to show the Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. Play is set to begin at 9.30pm at night - we'd advise having a steady stream of coffee at hand if you're intending to watch the whole of the proceedings. If you're away from your TV, then you can download and watch on the Sky Go app. And if you're overseas then the VPN method as mentioned above is the best way to go.

How to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: US live stream