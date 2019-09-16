OnePlus 7T Pro may not launch in the US

The heavily rumored OnePlus 7T Pro is expected to launch soon, alongside the OnePlus 7T, but depending on where you are in the world, you may not be able to get hold of the firm's top-end device.

That's according to a new OnePlus 7T Pro leak that's popped up on Twitter, with user 'Samsung_News_' posting a tweet suggesting only the OnePlus 7T will be available in the US.

This year it has changed a little: whereas with the 7 Series only the 7Pro was available in the US, this time only the 7T will be available in the US (Talking about the 7T Pro which won't be available not 7T Pro ML Edition) Image: @OnLeaks x @Pricebaba pic.twitter.com/ag5n4CF4AoSeptember 15, 2019

If this is indeed the case for the US, it may not be all bad news. The OnePlus 7T is likely to carry a more affordable price tag, and is tipped to pack the same flagship power as the 7T Pro.

That said, the OnePlus 7T Pro is expected to pack a larger, higher resolution display, bigger battery and a better triple camera set-up on the rear.

We'll find out soon

It would be a surprising move from OnePlus to not bring its top-tier handset to a market as huge as the US, so take this with a pinch of salt, and we'll probably find out soon whether or not this particular OnePlus 7T Pro rumor is true.

We expect the OnePlus 7T launch to take place in October - following on from the OnePlus 6T launch which happened in the same month last year.