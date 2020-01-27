Nvidia GeForce 1650 Super rumored to be coming to a laptop near you

The Nvidia 16-series of graphics processors has been a solid option for 1080p gaming on laptops, and two new variants of the GTX 1650 for mobile have shown up in leaked benchmarks shared on Twitter by @_rogame and spotted by HotHardware.

Specifically shared were a Geekbench scores for mobile Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti in an unnamed Lenovo laptop and an unnamed Nvidia GPU that @_rogame reckons is just an updated 1650 while HotHardware suggests is mobile GTX 1650 Super.

PS : Fixed the link :PGTX 1650 Ti (Notebook)- 1024 Cuda cores- 1.5GHz GPU clock- 4GB GDDR6GB5 Compute : https://t.co/uFJh5QfI9E pic.twitter.com/kokfZuYHT4January 27, 2020

The GTX 1650 Ti detailed in the benchmark is listed with 16 compute units, 4GB of GDDR6, a max clockspeed of 1.49GHz and 1,024 CUDA cores. That's in line with a standard GTX 1650 but gets a VRAM upgrade.

Even if the new GTX 1650 is still going to be a standard variant, the upgrade to GDDR6 over the GDDR5 VRAM found in current version of the chip will be a boost to the new hardware. And, the new GTX 1650 Ti would give more options to gamers looking to get a new laptop on a budget without having to spend the extra money to jump all the way up to a GTX 1660.

It may be good timing for Nvidia to come out with these chips, as AMD is doing even more in the mobile space for 2020. And its Radeon RX 5500M could be the budget chip to beat.