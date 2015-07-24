The basics of home networking

Although it's now almost synonymous with wired local area networking (LAN), that wasn't always the case for Ethernet. There were once a variety of LAN technologies available, but Ethernet has become absolutely dominant thanks largely to its flexibility. It's very easy to add and remove devices from the network: you pretty much just plug them in and the Ethernet standard itself takes care of the rest.

It works over a variety of different media – coaxial, copper, optical fibre – but most home users will only ever use copper, in the form of "twisted pairs," which are copper wires intertwined with each other.

Each Ethernet device has a unique identifier, known as its MAC (media access control) address. It's a string of six groups of two characters, like something like 01:23:45:67:89:ab. You'll often see the MAC address of a network device on a sticker attached to it.

The funny thing about MAC addresses is that they don't tell data how to get from point A to point B. It's like writing a letter with a name but no delivery address. But that's where Ethernet switches come in.

Back in the olden days, we used passive hubs, which simply broadcasted every bit of data on the network to every device, which is how they guaranteed that data got to its destination. As you can imagine, that's pretty inefficient, which is why we now use switches.

A switch remembers which MAC address is attached to which physical port, so it only sends the data to the device that it's intended for. And if it gets a chunk of data that's supposed to go to a MAC address that it has no record for? Then it just broadcasts it on every port and waits for the reply, at which point it will make a note and send future packets of data directly to the device.

One of the clever things about Ethernet is that a switch can associate more than one MAC address with a given physical port. That's why you can daisy chain switches. It's OK to plug a switch into another switch.

All the devices attached to each should be able to communicate with each other seamlessly – although there is a caveat in that the link between the two switches may end up having a lot of traffic carried over it, which may reduce performance.