Tim Cook says Apple's not planning a MacBook-iPad hybrid

If you're waiting for Apple to release some kind of iPad-MacBook hybrid monstrosity then Tim Cook has some bad news for you.

According to the Apple CEO, his company has no intention of releasing any such device, so you may have to settle for a Mac, an iPad, and a big tube of super glue.

Speaking to independent.ie, Cook said: "We feel strongly that customers are not really looking for a converged Mac and iPad.

"Because what that would wind up doing, or what we're worried would happen, is that neither experience would be as good as the customer wants. So we want to make the best tablet in the world and the best Mac in the world. And putting those two together would not achieve either. You'd begin to compromise in different ways."

Dilute this

Cook's comments come after he last week described Microsoft's Surface Book – a PC-tablet hybrid of sorts – as "diluted". Naturally that's not a word he'd use to describe his company's own iPad Pro, a device that's similar to the Surface Book in many ways.

According to Cook, the iPad Pro would make an excellent substitute for your notebook or desktop PC. But don't mistake that for meaning that your Mac is in danger of becoming obsolete.

Cook insists PCs and Macs are different beasts, so while the iPad Pro could replace your PC it wouldn't make a very good Mac substitute. Riiiiiight.

But just because an Apple CEO says something's not on the cards doesn't mean we won't see it eventually. After all, Steve Jobs poo-pooed the idea of an iPhone with a screen as large as its Android competitors, and then Apple launched the iPhone 6 Plus. So with a little luck we may see Apple's iPad-MacBook hybrid monstrosity yet.