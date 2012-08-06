Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 release date confirmed for August

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 will finally arrive in August in markets around the world, a whole six months after it was first announced at MWC 2012.

There's some confusion over the existence of the Galaxy Note 10.1, which looks almost identical to the Galaxy Tab 2 10.1, but comes with the added bonus of Samsung's special S-Pen stylus, linking it with its smaller, 5.3-inch smartphone sibling, the

Samsung Galaxy Note

.

We spent some time with the tablet, and you can find out what we thought in our hands on Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 review – although essentially the only difference between it and its Galaxy Tab twin, is you can scribble on the Note's screen.

Priced to move?

Gareth Beavis, TechRadar's Phones and Tablets editor says: "it's a very good tablet at the heart of things, one that works well, has tonnes of content and is actually rather nice to look at as well.

"If the Galaxy Note 10.1 can be positioned as a value add service rather than the reason to buy the tablet at all, then we might actually have an alternative in the tablet world."

There's no word on pricing for the quad-cored Galaxy Note 10.1, and Samsung were unable to give us an exact date in August for when the tablet would hit stores – although for it to have any chance of selling well, we'd expect Samsung to price the tablet competitively, possibly in the £250-£300 ($390-$470) bracket.