New Sony S1 and S2 tablets specs leaked

While Sony stays quiet on specific specifications of its upcoming Sony S1 and Sony S2, an anonymous source has leaked some new details about the twin tablets.

Speaking to Cnet, the source claims that both models will offer 16GB and 32GB editions, with the flat S1 coming in both Wi-Fi only and 3G + Wi-Fi models.

The Sony S1 will also offer an SD memory card reader, while the 9.4-inch display comes with TruBlack and Bravia technologies.

Battery life

The source reckoned the battery life is "comparable to the iPad 2", and a range of accessories will be released for the S1 including a dock and a Bluetooth keyboard.

The Sony S2, Sony's weird, foldable cylinder tablet, is said to be available only in a 3G + Wi-Fi version.

As we reported when we got our eyes on the tablets for the first time, both the S1 and S2 will come with "the latest version of Android" (probably Honeycomb)

With the official product names yet to be revealed, the tech world is gearing up for Sony to launch both the S1 and S2 at or just before this year's IFA in early September.

Via Cnet