iPad 3 launch 'will feature budget iPad 2'

As the iPad 3 / iPad HD hype gets turned up to 11 in the lead up to its March 7 unveiling, rumours suggests that Apple could release a cheap 8GB iPad 2 alongside the main attraction.

There have been rumours surrounding the possibility of multiple iPads including the claim that Apple is working on an 8-inch model to compete with the likes of the Amazon Kindle Fire.

The latest rumour comes via a mystical Digitimes "upstream supply chain source" who said: "In addition to iPad 3, Apple is also expected to unveil an 8GB iPad 2, allowing the tablet PC series to cover different segments and to defend against Windows 8-based tablet PCs."

Taken with a fist-full of salt

The source seems to be highly questionable, so we're taking it with a tanker of salt, but a budget iPad range would be nice and, if anything, would further increase Apple's dominance in the tablet market.

We won't know officially if Apple has additional iPads planned until the iPad 3 launches next Wednesday, and we'll be there to bring you all the latest.

