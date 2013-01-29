Google to team up with Asus again for Nexus 7 sequel?

At movie theaters, sequels are generally a disappointment - but Google is hoping to avoid such a fate with its Nexus 7 follow up by teaming with manufacturer Asus again this year.

DigiTimes reported Monday that Google is planning to announce its next-generation Nexus 7 tablet this May, once again manufactured by partner Asustek Computer.

Google and Asus proved a winning combination for many Android tablet owners thanks to its low price and a quality build that won the hearts of most critics who reviewed it.

According to sources in Asus' upstream supply chain, the original Nexus 7 is on track to surpass shipments of 6 million units at the end of January, with the $249 (UK£156, AU$242), Wi-Fi only model with 32GB storage cited as a best seller.

Improved sequel

The second-generation Nexus 7 reportedly won't stray too far from the original's successful formula, again featuring an entry price of $199 (UK£120, AU$191), but this time with improved specifications.

Sources claim these improvements include Full HD resolution and an even thinner border around the display.

One thing the new model may not have is an entirely new build of the Android OS - the report mentioned only an upgraded version of Jelly Bean intended to "enhance integration between the software and hardware."

Along with last year's model, the Nexus 7 is expected to reach sales of 10 million units in 2013, according to DigiTimes' sources.