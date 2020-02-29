Mikey Garcia vs Jessie Vargas live stream: watch the boxing online anywhere

Few recent bouts have pitted two fighters with such a wealth of experience against each other - don't miss a moment of the action with our Mikey Garcia vs Jessie Vargas live stream guide. Watch all the boxing action from this weekend's big fight online the easy way.

Saturday's showdown in Texas marks the return to the ring of four-division world champion Garcia, who fights for the first time since his points defeat to Errol Spence Jr - which ended an impressive 39-fight winning streak.

Meanwhile, former WBA and IBO super lightweight champion Vargas comes into the fight off the back of a TKO win over Humberto Soto - a victory which ended a frustrating run of two draws in his previous fights.

Mikey Garcia vs Jessie Vargas - where and when The showdown between Mikey Garcia vs Jessie Vargas takes place on Saturday, March 1 at the Ford Center at The Star, in Frisco, Texas. The duo are expected to enter start their ring walk at around 10pm CST local time - or 11pm ET and 8pm PT. For fight fans looking to tune from, the Garcia vs Jessie UK time is an early morning 4am GMT start on Sunday.

The fight sees Vargas dropping down in weight. That could play into Garcia's hands, as Vargas boasts a considerable three-inch reach advantage over his opponent and, perhaps more significantly, is also a massive five-inches taller.

The big question remains how will Garcia respond to stinging defeat to Spence Jr which ended one of boxing's greatest ever winning streaks. There's loads at stake, too, with tonight's victor being tipped to a big-money showdown with Manny Pacquiao, one of the sport's all-time legends.

Read on to find out how you can watch the fight with our Mikey Garcia vs Jessie Vargas live stream guide.

How to watch the Mikey Garcia vs Jessie Vargas fight from outside your country

If you want to watch the boxing outside of your country you may find that the content is geo-restricted. That could mean that, despite having access when on home turf, you are blocked while away. Fret not, that can be rectified with the use of a clever piece of software called a VPN - far better that than hunting for an illegal stream.

Virtual Private Networks are quite easy to use, but choosing a VPN can be hard, as there are literally hundreds of competing applications vying for a place on your computer or mobile device. Once installed, just open it up and pick out your country of choice from the 'choose location' menu, and then start watching as if you were sat back at home.

How to live stream Mikey Garcia vs Jessie Vargas in the US

Streaming service DAZN (pronounced 'Da Zone') has the rights to show Garcia vs Vargas and coverage starts of the main card at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on the subscription channel. A DAZN contract will set you back $19.99 per month, or $99.99 for the year. If signing up to DAZN appeals but you're outside the US this weekend, then using a VPN will let you watch like you're back at home.

How to live stream Garcia vs Vargas in the UK

The great news is that Mikey Garcia vs Jessie Vargas will be shown live in the UK. If you're a Sky Sports subscriber you'll be able to watch the fight for free on Sky Sports Arena, although you will have to stay up pretty late for the pleasure, with coverage beginning at 1am GMT and the main ring walk not expected until around 4am this Sunday. Subscribers will also be able to live stream the fight directly from the Sky Go app. If you're not a Sky subscriber, NOW TV offers a Sky Sports Day Pass for £9.99 which will give you to the fight. Be sure to make the most of that Day Pass and watch as much sport as you can in 24 hours or opt for a Week or Month Pass, which are even better value. That pass will work on select smart TV devices, PC, Mac, iPad as well as iPhone and Android devices with the respective apps too. Plus if you're out of the UK and need a stream we can recommend a VPN to change your IP location.

How to watch the Garcia vs Vargas fight for free in Canada

DAZN is the channel holding the cards for Garcia vs Vargas in Canada, too. Canadians are also offered the one month free trial, though subscriptions are $20 per month or $150 annually at present. But unlike in the States, you can get a FREE trial with Canadian DAZN. That means, if you haven't used it before, then you can live stream Garcia vs Vargas without paying a single cent! Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream Garcia vs Vargas in Australia

Fox Sports Australia will be showing Garcia vs Vargas and the great news is that it won't be pay-per-view. The Fox Sports package doesn't come cheap, BUT there is a two week FREE trial if you want to give it a try before you buy. Australians can also live stream the fight via the Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. The Foxtel Now and Kayo Sports apps means you can access this from your chosen device wherever you are (although you'll need a VPN if you're taking that abroad).

Garcia vs Vargas: main card fights

Mikey Garcia vs. Jessie Vargas

Kal Yafai vs. Roman Gonzalez

Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Jay Harris

Joseph Parker vs. Shawndell Winters

Garcia vs Vargas: undercard fights