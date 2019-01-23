Microsoft Edge begins flagging fake news for iOS and Android users

Microsoft has released an update for the mobile version of Edge that adds a warning label to news sites known for poor standards of accuracy and accountability.

The feature, developed by third-party fact-checking organization NewsGuard, is disabled by default, but can be activated through the browser's settings menu.

When a user visits a site deemed dubious, they will see a red icon in the address bar, which they can click to see what NewsGuard calls a "full nutritional label". This is a checklist of factors including whether the site repeatedly publishes false content, clearly separates fact and opinion, regularly publishes updates and corrections, and labels advertisements appropriately.

Read all about it

Interestingly, although MailOnline (the website of British newspaper the Daily Mail) is among the websites flagged as problematic, it remains one of the preset bookmarks on users' homepages in the UK. We've reached out to Microsoft for comment, and will update this article when we receive a response.

MailOnline told the Guardian that it would be contesting the label. "We have only very recently become aware of the NewsGuard start-up and are in discussions with them to have this egregiously erroneous classification resolved as soon as possible," said a representative.