Mark Selby vs Shaun Murphy live stream: how to watch World Snooker Championship final 2021 from anywhere

Another incredible World Snooker Championship reaches its climax this weekend with a blockbuster showdown between the Jester from Leicester and the Magician. It's the biggest game of the snooker season, so read on as we explain how to get a World Snooker Championship final live stream and watch Mark Selby vs Shaun Murphy online from anywhere - including for free thanks to the BBC and its easy-to-use iPlayer streaming service.

Murphy has arguably been the star attraction at the Crucible. The 2005 champion followed up his shock comeback victory over world No. 1 Judd Trump with a semi-final fightback for the ages to best 2020 finalist Kyren Wilson.

Mark Selby vs Shaun Murphy live stream Dates: Sunday, May 2 - Monday, May 3 (session times below) Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield, England FREE snooker live stream: BBC iPlayer (UK-only) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Having gone 10-4 down, Murphy looked set to sink without a trace, but he burst into life in the third session and ended up romping his way to what had looked a most unlikely victory, eventually winning by five frames.

He could become the first player to triumph at the World Snooker Championship as both a qualifier and a ranked player, but standing in his way is a three-time world champion who's in formidable form. After hammering Mark Williams 13-3, Selby had to dig deep to get past Stuart Bingham, edging a tactical war of attrition that overran its allotted time and had to be concluded after hours on Saturday night.

Could that have a say on the final? Read on as we explain how to watch Mark Selby vs Shaun Murphy and get a World Snooker Championship live stream for FREE!

Mark Selby vs Shaun Murphy session times

Local times for the World Snooker Championship final are below - for additional times, scroll down to the relevant country section. Play gets underway at 1pm BST on Sunday, May 2.

Sunday, May 2 at 1pm BST

Sunday, May 2 at 7pm BST

Monday, May 3 at 1pm BST

Monday, May 3 at 7pm BST

FREE Mark Selby vs Shaun Murphy: live stream World Snooker Championship final in the UK

Mark Selby vs Shaun Murphy starts at 1pm BST on Sunday afternoon, continuing at 7pm in the evening, then 1pm on Monday afternoon, before concluding at 7pm on Monday evening. The BBC goes all out with its coverage of the World Snooker Championship final, which means you can watch Selby vs Murphy for FREE. If you're not in front of a TV, the BBC iPlayer streaming service is the way to tune in. As a national broadcaster, it doesn't cost a penny to stream if you're located in the UK (though you should possess a valid TV license). If you're already a subscriber, you can also watch the snooker final via Eurosport and its Eurosport Player streaming service, which costs £6.99 a month or £39.99 for the year. Not in the UK for the World Snooker Championship final? No worries - residents of the country can just download and install a VPN to port themselves back home to a UK location, then watch live as usual.

How to live stream snooker if you're not in your country

More domestic watching options are explained below. But if you're outside your country of residence and try to stream the World Snooker Championship final via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch snooker from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features.

Mark Selby vs Shaun Murphy: live stream snooker final in Canada

The Mark Selby vs Shaun Murphy match starts at 8am ET / 5am PT on Sunday morning. It will continue at 2pm ET / 11am PT, and again at 8am ET / 5am PT on Monday morning, before the final action from 2pm ET / 11am PT. You can watch Selby vs Murphy and all of the World Snooker Championship final action live from the Great White North via DAZN Canada. Better still, there's a FREE DAZN Canada trial available to new subscribers, lasting a month. If you like what you see, DAZN Canada then costs either $19.99 a month or $150 for the year. And don't forget, Canadian residents who are out of the country right now can always follow the VPN route as outlined above to live stream the snooker as they would at home.

Mark Selby vs Shaun Murphy: live stream World Snooker Championship final in China

Mark Selby vs Shaun Murphy starts at 8pm CST on Sunday evening, and will continue at 2am on Sunday night/Monday morning, and again at 8pm on Monday evening, before concluding at 2am on Monday night/Tuesday morning. Viewers in China can watch Selby vs Murphy and the 2021 World Snooker Championship final on a range of channels and services, including CCTV China, Superstars Online, Youku, Zhibo.tv, and Now TV (Hong Kong). If there are any internet-related obstacles in your way or if you want to access your preferred feed from outside of China, you can use a VPN to watch the snooker wherever you are.

Mark Selby vs Shaun Murphy: live stream Snooker World Championship final in the US