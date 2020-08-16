Man United vs Sevilla live stream: how to watch the Europa League 2020 semi-final from anywhere

Manchester United are just one step away from reaching the 2020 Europa League final, but they'll need to bring an end to one of football's most impressive records if they are to get there. Follow our guide to watch a Man United vs Sevilla live stream wherever you are in the world today.

Tonight the Red Devils face Spanish Europa League specialists Sevilla, who boast the incredible record of having won the competition on every occasion that they've reached the quarter-final stage. As with the previous round, this semi-final tie will be wrapped up tonight - meaning we'll head to extra time and possibly penalties if the scores are even in normal time.

Man United vs Sevilla live stream Sunday night's massive Europa League game takes place at at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, with kick-off set for 9pm local time. So that's 9pm for fans in Spain and 8pm BST in the UK, while viewers in the US can tune in at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. If you're abroad right now, a good VPN will let you watch Man United vs Sevilla just as you would if you were at home.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were nearly taken all the way by Copenhagen in their quarter-final on Monday, with the Reds eventually making it through with a narrow 1-0 win via Bruno Fernandes’ extra-time penalty.

Sevilla's route to the last four was achieved within regulation minutes but was a no less tight affair, with Argentine winger Lucas Ocampos' late winner in Duisburg breaking the hearts of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Sevilla - who are unbeaten in 19 games in all competitions - are stingy at the back and their high-press game could prove a problem for a likely fatigued United following their extended work-out in the week.

It looks set to be another tight affair, and Solskjaer will be hoping the likes of Paul Pogba and Fernandes scheming will be enough to unlock an impressively resolute Sevilla defence.

Read on to find out how to watch Man United vs Sevilla today and get a quality Europa League live stream from anywhere in the world.

More sport: how to watch a World Snooker Championship live stream

How to watch Man United vs Sevilla from outside your country

Scroll down to find out your football viewing options in some of the major Europa League watching countries around the world. And if you're out of the country for this game week and are worried that you won't catch the game, don't sweat. With the option of using a VPN service, you can tune into those fixtures no matter where you are in the world. And best of all, it's really easy to do.

Try ExpressVPN and get 3-months FREE with this deal

We've thoroughly tested all of the most popular VPNs and rate ExpressVPN as the best of what's out there. It's simple to install, boasts strong security features, and is compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. You can also use it with Android and iOS mobile devices, so to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, this is our pick of the litter. Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee so you can try it out for a month for free, or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely FREE. It really is the top option around, so check it out today.

View Deal

How to watch Man United vs Sevilla: live stream the Europa League in the UK

Subscription channel BT Sport has exclusive rights to show the Europa League semi-final in the UK, and will be showing every single match of the 2019/20 competition on one of its TV or online channels. Tonight's match will be shown on BT Sport 1 with coverage beginning at 7pm. And don't fret if you don't have a subscription - BT now has a monthly pass that you can stop and start whenever you like at the cost of £25 a month. If you're looking to stream matches, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, enabling mobile, tablet and PC viewing. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch one of the Europa League games, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

Live stream Man United vs Sevilla: how to watch in the US for free

Following Turner Sports early opt-out on its own deal, CBS has now acquired broadcast rights to UEFA’s Champions League and Europa League in the US. All of the remaining games of the 19/20 Champions League campaign will now be available to stream live via CBS All Access, including this blockbuster clash. CBS All Access in the US is available in two price tiers: the first costs $5.99 per month with commercials, while the $9.99 tier is ad-free, though you can save 15% by signing up for a year in advance. However, you can sign up now to CBS All Access and enjoy a 7-day free trial. Alternatively, TUDN has Spanish-language coverage of the game and you can use Fubo TV to watch live. Kick off for today's semi-final is at 3pm ET or 12pm PT.

Related: how to watch a Champions League live stream

Man United vs Sevilla: live stream tonight's Europa League in Canada for FREE

For the 2019/20 season, live Europa League matches are broadcast in Canada by the ever-growing sports subscription service, DAZN . The channel will be live streaming every single game of the competition, including tonight's match between Man United and Sevilla. DAZN packages come in at $20 per month or $150 per year in Canada, though you do have the option of a one month free trial if you've never used it before. And don't forget...using a VPN is the way to get that free Europa League live stream if you're away from Canada when the game you want to watch is on.

How to live stream Man United vs Sevilla in Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive live broadcast rights to show Europa League matches in Australia again this season. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while cord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation. If you're looking to tune in from Down Under, it's a 5am AEST start on Monday morning.

How to watch Man United vs Sevilla in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Europa League in New Zealand is Sky Sports ,with the network broadcasting over 100 live games for the 2019/20 competition, including tonight's match, which will be shown on Sky Sport 7 with coverage starting at 6.55am NZST on Monday morning. For mobile streaming, users can tune in via the SKY Go app.

How to live stream Man United vs Sevilla in India

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) continues to broadcast the UEFA Europa League. The channel to head to for tonight's United game is Sony Ten 2, with the game set to kick off at 12.30am New Delhi time on Monday morning. SPN's coverage of the competition will stretch across both TV and its over-the-top service SonyLIV .