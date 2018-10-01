LG V40 ThinQ’s five camera lenses detailed in a new leak

While LG itself has more or less confirmed that the LG V40 ThinQ will have five cameras, it hasn’t told us much about them, but a new leak may have filled in some of the gaps.

Evan Blass (who has a good track record) shared an image on Twitter, showing each lens along with what it’s designed for, revealing that the rear of the LG V40 ThinQ apparently has a standard lens, a super wide-angle one and a telephoto zoom lens.

That should make for a very versatile camera. The LG G7 ThinQ and LG V35 ThinQ both have standard and wide-angle lenses, so this adds a telephoto one to the mix, letting you get in closer to the subject. It's a slightly different approach to the Huawei P20 Pro, which has a standard lens, a black and white one and a telephoto one.

About those five cameras on the LG V40 ThinQ... pic.twitter.com/DzC9aJnlFTOctober 1, 2018

The front-facing camera meanwhile apparently has both a standard and wide-angle lens, again giving you options when shooting.

None of this is confirmed of course, so take it with a pinch of salt, but this isn’t the first time we’ve heard about the rear camera having this combination of lenses, with an earlier leak also adding that the standard lens will be 20MP, the wide-angle one will be 16MP and the telephoto will be 13MP.

Getting certified

This isn’t the only LG V40 ThinQ news though, as the phone has also now received Bluetooth SIG (Special Interest Group) certification. Specifically, five versions of the handset have received it, as spotted by MySmartPrice.

This doesn’t reveal much, other than the presence of Bluetooth 5.0, but does show that the phone must be very close to launch. Not that we needed any more evidence of that, as LG has confirmed that it will announce the LG V40 ThinQ on October 4.

