Leicester vs Bath live stream: how to watch Premiership rugby online today

Bath face Leicester today in Premiership rugby action, knowing that they need a win to stay in the running for the playoffs. They're currently just outside the necessary spots for postseason qualification, locked in a battle with Wasps, Northampton and Harlequins. The Tigers, meanwhile, just need to give their fans something to cheer about, the famous club looking like a shadow of its former self and fighting to avoid relegation rather than add to its record of 10 English rugby union championships. Read on as we explain how to watch a Leicester vs Bath live stream today and catch all the Premiership action online.

Leicester vs Bath live stream The game begins at 4.30pm BST this afternoon (Saturday, August 22), which is 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT for fans based in the US, 3.30am NZST on Sunday morning in New Zealand, and 1.30am AEST if you're in Australia. BT Sport shows Premiership rugby in the UK, but wherever you are, you can access the same coverage you would at home by using a VPN - save nearly 50% on the best one today!

Former England scrum coach Neal Hatley got his tenure as Bath manager off to a perfect start last weekend, with the team enjoying a thumping 34-17 win over London Irish. It was a terrifically entertaining match, and new signing Ben Spencer managed to get on the scoresheet in his debut for the club.

The Tigers didn't get off a winning start, but while Leicester may have lost to league leaders Exeter, they put on a much better show than many would have expected. They've been the weakest side in the league for most of the season, but seem a different outfit last week - perhaps because the pressure's off with Saracens condemned to relegation for their fiscal naughtiness, or as a result of new manager Steve Borthwick working some early magic.

Bath came out on top the last time these two sides met, with a closely contested affair ending with a 13-10 home victory. What will happen today? There's only one way to know for sure. Read on as we explain how to watch Leicester vs Bath online get a Premiership rugby live stream wherever you are right now.

Fancy more egg-chasing? Here's how to live stream Super League rugby

How to watch Leicester vs Bath from abroad

Wanting to watch the rugby from the UK, Down Under or in North America? Just scroll down and you'll see all your options listed out there. But you'll run into problems if you try to access that stream online when you're outside of your country - even if you're fully registered and in all likelihood paying a subscription fee.

This is because of something called geo-blocking - best thought of as a kind of digital border - but it's not nearly as scary as it sounds. Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be up and running with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Try ExpressVPN today and get 3-months FREE with this deal ExpressVPN is our #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. That's thanks to its speed, security and sheer ease-of-use. Plus, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming at (appropriately) excellent speeds - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support.

View Deal

Leicester vs Bath live stream: how to watch Premiership rugby online in the UK

Subscription channel BT Sport shares the rights to Premiership rugby in the UK, along with free-to-air Channel 5, but Leicester vs Bath is exclusive to BT Sport. It will be shown on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting at 4.15pm BST ahead of a 4.30pm start. Don't forget that BT introduced a new £25 monthly sports pass this season, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without a long-term commitment. If you're looking to stream today's match, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, enabling mobile, tablet and PC viewing. If you're outside the UK and want to watch Leicester vs Bath, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action just as you would if you were at home.

How to live stream Leicester vs Bath in Australia

Fans of UK Premiership rugby Down Under can tune into all the action on Fox Sports 505 - available through Foxtel. Coverage of Leicester vs Bath starts at 1.30am AEST on Sunday morning. You'll need its sports package added on to its base offering, so don't expect it to be cheap. If going all-in with Foxtel isn't for you, then the alternative is an over-the-top streaming service - and Australia has one of the absolute best when it comes to sports. It's called Kayo Sports and it offers comprehensive coverage of all the games aired on TV by Fox. The difference is it's cheaper, coming available from just $25 a month - and it comes with a FREE 2-week trial period so you can see how it works for yourself. It's also home to Super League, NRL and AFL coverage, making it a great all-around choice for Aussie rugby league fans, while expats and fans of other sports will enjoy its coverage of soccer, golf, tennis, NBA basketball and much more.

How to watch Leicester vs Bath: live stream Premiership rugby in New Zealand

Premiership rugby coverage is provided by Sky Sport, but Leicester vs Bath unfortunately isn't being shown on Sky Sport 1 this weekend. However, UK citizens currently in New Zealand can use the VPN route described above to tune in to their service of choice just like they would at home.

Leicester vs Bath live stream in the US

Rugby union fans based in the US can tune into Leicester vs Bath with NBC Sports Gold from 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT. The game isn't on TV and Sports Gold is a streaming-only offering, so sadly you won't find it available as part of any over-the-top packages either - it's a case of coughing up $79.99 for a year's pass or going without. Should you subscribe, you've every right to want to be able to watch the rugby wherever you are - so grabbing a VPN is also highly advised if you travel regularly.

How to watch Leicester vs Bath in Canada

In Canada, Leicester vs Bath is on SportsNet, with kick-off set for 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT. You can watch SportsNet online at no extra charge if you already subscribe to the channel as part of your TV package - or access it on a streaming-only basis with plans starting from just CA$9.99 a month. Check out all of the options here. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in to their service of choice regardless of their geography.