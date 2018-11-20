Leica D-Lux 7 arrives with Four Thirds sensor and wide-aperture lens

Leica's partnership with Panasonic has seen many of the latter company's models rebadged with the iconic red dot and craftsmanship of the former, and today it's appears to be the turn of Panasonic's latest LX100 Mark II to get the treatment.

The Leica D-Lux 7 bears a spec sheet that appears striking similar to that of the LX100 Mark II, which was announced back in August. It's based around the combination of a newly developed 17MP Four Thirds sensor and a stabilized Leica DC Vario-Summilux 24-75mm f/1.7-2.8 ASPH. lens.

The camera also maintains the same Multi Aspect ratio option that we've seen previously. This allows for images to be captured at 17MP whether you opt for the 3:2, 4:3, 16:9 aspect ratio.

Around the back there's an electronic viewfinder with 2.76-million dots and a 0.7x magnification (in 35mm terms), and this is partnered with a 3.0-inch display with a 1.24-million dot resolution. While this lacks the option to be physical adjusted relative to the camera body, it does at least respond to touch, which allows the user to specify the focusing point and browse through images without needing to key the physical controls.

Burst shooting can be selected to a maximum 11fps, and Leica reckons that the camera will be able to maintain this speed for 32 consecutive Raw frames or 100 JPEGs, providing you're using a fast enough SDHC/SDXC memory card. Cards up to the UHS I / UHS Speed Class 3 standard are supported.

4K video is also on board, as is the option to extra stills from footage at a resolution of 8MP. The user may also capture Full HD footage where 4K is unnecessary. Built-in Wi-Fi, meanwhile, allows for compatibility with Leica's FOTOS app, which is available for iOS and Android devices.

The Leica D-Lux 7 is now available at £995 in the UK and $1,195 in the US, and both can be purchased already from the company's UK and US websites. Pricing for Australia has not been confirmed as of yet, nor is the model listed on the company's Australian website as of yet, but we'll update this page if that should change.