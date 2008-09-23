Bentley launches £10k laptop

Luxury car brand Bentley is launching a laptop – but the limited edition will cost a staggering £10,000.
As one of the most iconic firms in motoring, Bentley's decision to go into high tech is matched by its desire to stay exclusive.
Only 250 of the computers are set to be made – with the 'Ego for Bentley' a hand-built laptop with white gold frames and, as you'd expect, the Bentley logo.
Boasting a Bentley seat-like leather finish and crossover stitching on the outside, the lacquered finish when you open up is available in the most popular paint colours for the car.
And guess what – the laptop's handle is modelled on the car door handles that Bentleys use, although we would point out that it doesn't stop it looking a bit like a lady's handbag.
Bentley isn't the first car manufacturer to make a laptop – with Ferrari and Lamborghini already offering portable computers, but they do come in a little cheaper than this baby.
Take a long hard look at the specs below while you wonder how long it is before we see David Beckham carrying one of these around.
- Changeable handmade decorative best quality leather skins
- Integrated (chrome) carrying handle
- Highest quality high gloss piano black finish inside
- High gloss chrome outer frame
- 2 Sliding doors that hide connectors
- 12 Direct Access Keys
- Integrated stereo (!) microphone
- Integrated camera
- Bass reflex sound system (4 integrated speakers behind the screen)
- Mobile AMD TurionTM 64 Mobile Technology
- Microsoft Vista Ultimate
- Microsoft Office Small Business Edition 2007
- 32-bit Windows compatible support
- 1MB second level cache, integrated on chip
- ATI Radeon XPRESS 200M chipset
- 12.1-inch widescreen anti-reflected WXGA 1280 x 800 pixel resolution and 16.7 million colours
- 2 GB So-Dimm DDR internal Memory
- Front load DVD±RW player
- 160 GB SATA Hard disk drive
- Integrated 801.11 abg WLAN W-iFi CertifiedTM solution
- Integrated Bluetooth 2.0
- S-video out, 3x USB 2.0, 100 Mbit RJ 45, external display (VGA) port, microphone/line-in jack, headphones/speaker/line-out, 1x mini USB 2.0 connector
- Antivirus with one year free updates, Dragon Naturally Speaking 9TM (voice recognition software)
- 3 hour in use battery life, DVD playback/Audio DJ
- Weight: 2.6 kilograms (battery included)
- Dimension: 36(d) x 28(w) x 6(h)cm
- 1 Auto sense adapter 90-240 volt vdapter