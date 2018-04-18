Keep your kit safe with two new Gitzo backpacks

Gitzo, which is best known for its premium camera tripods and other supports, has announced two new Adventury camera backpacks.

Aimed at wildlife, nature and landscape photographers, the two new bags are designed to provide comfort on long treks as well as safeguarding a serious amount of kit, including large telephoto primes.

The 45L and 30L bags are made with weather-resistant materials, with coated zippers, water-repellent fabric and a coated bottom section. Should conditions get really bad there's also a rain cover, while the color of the materials used is designed to help the bag blend in when you're outdoors.

The adjustable shoulder straps and ventilation system are designed to keep things comfy even when you're lugging a heavy load, while an expandable roll-top section can accommodate non-photography accessories.

Both backpacks also feature multi-link straps that can be used to secure a large tripod (if you're a Gitzo fan, the Systematic series on the 45L or the Mountaineer series on the 30L), or a variety of accessories on the front and side thanks to a simple daisy chain system.

Bag capacity

The Adventury 30L backpack is designed to accommodate a pro DSLR (including a Canon EOS-1D X Mark II or Nikon D5) with a 70-200mm f/4 lens attached, plus a second body and up to four more lenses. Alternatively, you can pack a 400mm f/4, a camera body and a couple of lenses or small accessories.

The Adventury 45L Backpack has that bit more space, and is designed to allow photographers to carry their complete kit in a single bag. To that end you'll be able to pack a pro DSLR with up to a 600mm f/4 telephoto prime attached, a second camera with lens attached and additional lenses.

Its interchangeable dividers can also be configured to fit a DJI Phantom drone with a camera and lens attached, plus remote, additional lens and accessories. As you'll be carrying a bit more weight, the 45L bag also has an adjustable waist belt. Both bags can also accommodate a laptop up to 15 inches, and a tablet.

The bags will available in late April, with the Adventury 30L backpack priced at £219.95 / $249.99 and the Adventury 45L at £299.95 / $349.99. Australian pricing is still to be confirmed.