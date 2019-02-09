Italy vs Wales live stream: how to watch Six Nations 2019 rugby online from anywhere

The Six Nations 2019 is here with the Rugby World Cup to follow later in the year. That means this competition is high stakes and so the action is bound to be high-octane stuff. Wales continue their illustrious winning streak if they can defeat bottom–of–the–pack Italy in Rome. You can catch all the action watching a Six Nations 2019 live stream by using this guide. Learn everything you need to know about this game and how to watch it, below.

Italy vs Wales - where and when Wales and Italy will clash for this second Six Nations game for both teams at the Italian home ground of Stadio Olimpico in Rome. The game itself starts today (Saturday, February 9) at 4.45pm GMT.

Wales are off to a great start after beating the impressive-looking French side (24–19) last week. Now the Welsh dragons are set to take on Italy in an away game after the team's opening loss to Scotland (33–20).

Wales have made centre Jonathan Davies their captain, which will be a first for him. There are also going to be a selection of rookies in the back row based on coach Warren Gatland's choices with Aled Davies starting as scrum-half. Also, 26–year–old Thomas Young and Aaron Wainwright will make their Six Nations debuts alongside Josh Navidi, who starts at number eight. It shows the confience the Wlesh have in their fringe players.

If Wales can defeat Italy in Rome it will mean the side has managed a winning streak of 11 consecutive victories.

So keep reading to see how to get an Italy vs Wales live stream in the Six Nations from where you are. The great news is that the game itself is free to air in the UK.

How to live stream Wales vs Italy in the UK for free

Great news! Every single Six Nations match will be shown live in the UK on free-to-air television. This Wales and Italy pairing will be shown on ITV from 4.45pm GMT. If you're trying to watch online (either live or on catch-up) and have a TV license then you can get access via the ITV Hub mobile app. Alternatively, just head to an online streaming TV service such TVPlayer.com , which has all of the UK's freeview channels (including ITV) in one place. So you can enjoy the match on TV, computer, tablet and smartphone for free if you're in the UK - or subscribe to TVPlayer Plus if you want to record it and watch later. Not in the UK this weekend? Not a problem - simply download and install a VPN and use a UK location to watch live as if you were back home. Full instructions below.

How to live stream the Six Nations when you're not in your country

If you're away from your country of residence - whether that be the UK or anywhere else - and try to start watching the rugby via your usual home broadcaster, you'll likely soon discover that you can't as it is location restricted. Fear not, the action is still within your reach. All you need to do is download and install a VPN to effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back home. That way you can enjoy your domestic coverage (assuming that's allowed in their Ts&Cs) without delving into the dangers of an illegal stream.

It's really easy to get started with a VPN - simply download, install, open the app and select the appropriate location. For example, you would choose a UK server if you were trying to watch the ITV coverage. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best thanks to its speed, security and simplicity to use. We also like that it's compatible with so many devices and streaming services (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc). Express is excellent, but there are other fantastic VPN options out there as well - here are our current top three entrants on our best VPN countdown: 1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial and/or 3 months FREE with an annual plan

2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go

3. NordVPN: one of the most affordable VPNs out of the big guns

Live stream Italy vs Wales in Australia

It's a bit of an early kick-off to watch this game with a beer, being 3.45am AEDT, but what you can definitely enjoy is all the action on a good quality stream. The game will be shown via subscription service beIN Sport, which is actually showing every game of the 2019 Six Nations. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two week trial.

Live stream Italy vs Wales rugby in New Zealand

If you're up at 5.45am Wellington time then what better way to start the day than to see Italy and Wales go head to head in the Six Nations rugby action? It's all being streamed via beIN Sport. Sky subscribers can add beIN to their package at an additional cost or, like in Australia, you can subscribe to a standalone package that can be watched on laptop, desktop or mobile app. It costs $19.78 per month after you've taken advantage of the FREE two week trial.

How to watch an Italy vs Wales live stream in the US

This year US resident can enjoy the Wales and Italy game using NBC's Rugby Pass which will stream the action at 11.45am PT, 8.45am ET. All you need do is head over to NBC's Rugby Pass and sign up. Costing $69.99, you'll get every Six Nations match commercial-free, live or on-demand, as well as Premiership Rugby and the Heineken Champions Cup.

Live stream the rugby union in Canada and more - for FREE