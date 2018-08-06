iPhone 9 photo leak points to a new rear camera

We're only about a month away from Apple's next iPhone launch, and that means leaks are coming in thick and fast, with a new leaked photo claiming to show the iPhone 9 direct from the factory floor.

The image was posted on /Leaks and gives us a rather blurry look at the rear of a device, which is said to be Apple's 'affordable' 6.1-inch iPhone 9.

Compared to the iPhone 8 (in the image above), the handset in the leaked shot appears to have a larger camera sensor, hinting that perhaps Apple will equip this new iPhone with new camera technology.

The new iPhone, or just a dummy unit? (credit: /Leaks) (Image: © /Leaks)

Alternative alignment

If this photo does indeed show the iPhone 9 and not a prototype, dummy unit or fake, then it looks like Apple may shift the position of the flash as well, moving it from the side to beneath the camera.

This vertical stack is already in use on the iPhone X, so it makes sense that the Cupertino-based firm brings all its handsets in line with the same general layout.

The handset in the shot also appears to have a glossy, shiny back, backing up other rumors that the new iPhone 9 will come with a glass body; however the low quality of this photo, and the lack of solid source information, means we're taking it with a sizable pinch of salt for now.