iPhone 8 leaked images show an all glass design

This might be our best look yet at the iPhone 8 – or at least renders of it, based on leaked CAD blueprints.

The images show the phone from all angles, and highlight a metal frame and a shiny glass back, making for a marked departure from the metal-backed iPhone 7.

There’s also a vertically aligned dual-lens camera, in place of the horizontally aligned one on the iPhone 7 Plus. This has been rumored before and it’s thought that the change could somehow be needed to help with rumored augmented reality functions of the phone.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Big screen, small body

The port and button placement largely seems similar to what’s gone before though, with two speaker grilles and a Lightning port on the bottom edge, a power button on the right edge and volume buttons on the left.

Apparently the iPhone 8 pictured here has dimensions of 143.5 x 70.9 x 7.7mm, which would make it slightly bigger in all dimensions than the 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1mm iPhone 7, but smaller (though still slightly thicker) than the iPhone 7 Plus.

Despite that it will probably have a bigger screen than either, with many current rumors pointing to a 5.8-inch display, achieved by removing the home button and having an all-screen front, as you can also see in these images.

The source of this leak theorizes that the fingerprint scanner could instead be built either into the display itself, as has been rumored a number of times, or into the Apple logo on the back.

These images largely line up with a dummy unit we saw previously. That too was supposedly based on leaked designs, so the source diagrams could be the same.

These latest images were sourced for MySmartPrice by @OnLeaks, who is one of the more reputable leakers in the business, but they themselves aren’t certain that this will be the iPhone 8’s final form, as Apple has apparently been working on a number of prototypes, so this could end up being an unused design.

We might not know for sure until September, when the iPhone 8 is expected to be officially announced.