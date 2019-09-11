iPhone 11 Pro Max pre-orders start this Friday in Australia – here's what to expect

Much like last year's three Apple iPhone handsets, this year the apex of the set is the plus-sized, power-boosted iPhone 11 Pro Max.

sporting a larger 6.5-inch display and packing in the largest battery life out of any iPhone to date, this is the most powerful iPhone available and it looks the part too.

Like its regular 11 Pro sibling, the Max is water resistant (IP68) up to 4 metres for 30 minutes, is sporting a triple camera array (including a telephoto camera), has a Super Retina XDR display for awesome contrast and vivid colours, and arrives with an 18W charger in the box for fast charging.

Naturally, to get your hands on the culmination of 12 years worth of smartphone supremacy, you'll need to be handing over significant dollars, but on this page we're dedicated to finding you the best plans and prices on the iPhone 11 Pro Max so it's not such a significant blow.

See more: iPhone 11 hands-on review | iPhone 11 Pro hands-on review | iPhone 11 Pro Max hands-on review

When and how much?

Alongside its two smaller siblings (the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro), the iPhone 11 Pro Max was revealed at Apple's September 10 event in Cupertino (translating to the early hours of the morning on September 11 in Australia).

Like it's non-Max counterpart, the iPhone 11 Pro Max is available in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB storage models, setting you back $1,899, $2,149, and $2,499 respectively, with pre-orders going live September 13 at 10pm.

Like the Pro, the iPhone 11 Pro Max features a textured matt glass and stainless steel design and is available in Midnight Green, Silver, Space Grey, and Gold.

iPhone 11 Pro Max pre-order plans

As mentioned above, pre-orders don't actually go live until 10pm on Friday, September 13 so there's not yet any pre-order plans to strictly compare, and no special offers or promotions to look at.

It's fair to say though that we should expect the usual host of carriers to be offering up pre-orders for the new iPhone 11 Pro Max, with Telstra and Optus leading the charge on the 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models.

It's worth noting that none of the latest iPhones can handle the 5G network, so that shouldn't factor into your decision.