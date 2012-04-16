Spotify iPad app spied in the wild

Spotify's long-awaited iPad app may be just around the corner if the latest spy shot is anything to go by.

A Swedish technology consultant posted an Instagram snap of what he claimed is the beta version of an impending Spotify iPad app, although the image has since been taken down.

The photo, which was quickly nabbed by The Verge, shows the iPad in portrait mode making good use of the overlapping panes that you may remember from such iPad apps as Twitter for iPad.

SpotifiPad

This means that you'll have quick and easy access to your regular functions (search, playlists, inbox, friends) while still enjoying the aesthetically pleasing album covers of your current playlist.

The company itself hasn't commented on the images or said anything about the iPad app that we all suspect but don't know for sure it is working on.

Meanwhile, Spotify has an event planned for this week which is expected to see it launch branded apps on the music platform.

