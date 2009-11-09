Government's Big Brother web plan still on

A proposed monitoring of the UK's electronic data is set to go through, despite an overwhelming majority opposed to the idea when it was put into consultation.

Out of the 220 responses received regarding the consultation it was found that around 40 per cent opposed the plans, with 53 per cent backing the legislation.

The £2 billion plan (spent over 10 years) outlined by the Home Office, will see text, email and internet communications logged by communication service providers (CSPs).

This would be an update to a current legislation which gives police the legal right to tap into/record conversations that may contain threats to national security.

Strong safeguards

While the plan has been given the go ahead, the Guardian has noted that "a communications data bill will not feature in the pre-election legislative programme outlined in the Queen's speech next Wednesday."

This means that we will not see any movement on the communications bill update until after the general election.

Speaking about the plans, Home Office minister David Hanson said: "As we develop the approach proposed in the consultation in the light of the responses received, we will continue to work closely with communications service providers in order to minimise as far as possible any impact on them. We will also ensure that any new proposals will include strong safeguards to minimise the potential for abuse and to ensure the security and integrity of the data."

Via the BBC and Guardian