Huawei is backing Google VR with a Daydream headset and Tango smartphone

Huawei is supporting Google VR in its aim to expand its reach in the virtual and augmented reality markets by releasing a new Daydream-ready headset and a Tango-based smartphone.

Huawei’s new headset was recently announced in a Google blogpost which detailed upcoming Daydream-ready devices.

As well as its headset, Huawei’s Mate 9 Pro and Porsche Design Mate 9 smartphones were also revealed to be joining the Daydream family. According to Google, Huawei’s headset has been “built to be easy to use” with “an adjustable focus so it can be used without eyeglasses.”

Google vision

Visually, Huawei’s headset is more reminiscent of Samsung’s Gear VR than Google’s Daydream View thanks to its white plastic build and focus dial. However, it appears the Huawei headset will have the benefit of compatibility with Google’s VR motion controller as it appears alongside the headset in the official images.

Google launched the Daydream virtual reality platform along with its own Daydream View headset in November 2016, making Huwaei only the second company to release a Daydream-ready headset.

However, it certainly won’t be the last. Google has made it clear that though it has its own headset, Daydream is a platform and that by bringing new headsets to the space it hopes “to give consumers even more choice in how they enjoy VR.”

Huawei isn’t just adding to Google’s Daydream devices, though, it’s also adding a new smartphone to the Tango platform. At the moment, the number of devices using the Tango AR technology is very small, limited to the Lenovo Phab 2 Pro and Asus Zenfone AR, and there are only 36 Tango-compatible apps currently on the Google Play Store.

This hasn’t put Huawei off, though, and according to a report from Android Authority the company will release its own Tango-based smartphone in the near future. Other than that there are plans for it to exist, nothing is known about Huawei’s Tango phone - not even a codename.

However, it makes sense that if Huawei is planning to support the Daydream side of the Google VR department, it would also release products that would allow its users to make use of the Tango technology.

At the moment, there are no release dates or price points set for either Huawei’s Daydream headset or Tango smartphone but we’ll update as more information becomes available.