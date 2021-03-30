How to watch The Walking Dead in Australia: stream every new season 10 episode

The wait has been almost as agonizing as a slow bite to the neck, but The Walking Dead is back on our screens with the first of six new episodes that bridge the gap between last year's season 10 not-a-finale and the beginning of the upcoming final season of TV's greatest post-apocalyptic horror TV show. Barricade the door and dim the lights as we explain how to watch every episode of The Walking Dead and its latest episodes in Australia.

If you thought your favourite character had made it safely through to season 11, you might want to think again.

Season 10 returns with all of the survivors at their lowest ebb, desperately trying to find the strength to continue their quest for survival as the trauma of the past few years eats away at them.

They may have foiled the Whisperers, but the bleakness of their struggle combined with their complete loss of any remaining faith they had in humanity are taking their toll.

Maggie's back but she's being weighed down by a secret that she can't yet bring herself to share with the group, even as the walls begin closing in. Negan is in trouble again too, but as the group faces new threats the collective strength that has got them through so much is finally beginning to fail them.

Keep reading to find out how to watch every episode of The Walking Dead (including the latest episodes as they air) in Australia.

How to watch The Walking Dead online in Australia